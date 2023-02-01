The popular quick service sandwich restaurant Earl of Sandwich reopened in Downtown Disney on Wednesday. The eatery is currently operating out of a temporary location while the finishing touches are being completed at its new permanent location.

The temporary spot will open for service at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday before switching to regular operating hours on Friday, meaning Disney visitors can grab a sandwich or other fare when the restaurant opens at 8 a.m.

The sandwich shop’s former location in Downtown Disney closed for good in January 2022 to make way for new construction as part of a multi-year “reimagining.”

Disney said it planned to redevelop the western part of the Downtown Disney District to provide more open space for various events.

In 2018, Disney began closing properties in the area, including Earl of Sandwich, with plans to build a new hotel in the space. After those plans were scuttled, the sandwich shop was spared until Disney made the decision to move forward with its latest concept.

Earl of Sandwich will be temporarily located in the former home of La Brea Bakery, which closed all of its retail locations earlier this year.

The full-service Earl of Sandwich Tavern, which will offer seated meals and a full bar, is expected to officially open in the coming weeks, the company says.