Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is currently transforming into the Pixar Place Hotel, the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States, Disneyland officials announced Thursday.

The hotel, located at the Disneyland Resort, is expected to open this winter. Officials shared new details about the amenities, hotel-exclusive water play area and restaurant coming to the re-imagined hotel.

The hotel will still be open during its transformation and guests can still enjoy hotel benefits such as early park entry, according to the Disney Parks blog.

Beginning this summer, overnight guests will have access to the new “Finding Nemo” inspired water play area. The area will include a 186 feet long waterslide, a splash pad and more.

In summer 2023, a “Finding Nemo”-themed splash pad will be a part of the new Pixar Place Hotel when Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is reimagined at the Disneyland Resort. The hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable, contemporary setting. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

A family play court will also be added to the pool deck area. The new space will host interactive games and free play inspired by Pixar short films like “La Luna,” “Bao,” “For the Birds,” and “Burrow.”

In late 2023, a family play court will be added to the deck at the Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA , with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films. Interactive games and imaginative free play celebrate favorite friends from “La Luna,” “Bao,” “For the Birds,” and “Burrow.” Guests may also enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from “The Blue Umbrella.” (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Guests can also enjoy food and drinks while sitting under blue umbrellas from “The Blue Umbrella” or watch the Disneyland fireworks show.

The hotel will also be home to a new restaurant, Great Maple, which will serve upscale comfort food like the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Maple Bacon Doughnuts and the Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Biscuit Benedict.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner food items.

Newly- released concept art shows what the hotel will look like once the transformation is complete. Pixar imagery from beloved movies such as “Inside Out” and “Cars” will be prominently shown in the lobby.

The lobby at the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA depicted in this artist concept released May 25, 2023, will evolve over the next few months and will begin to blend beloved Pixar imagery with the hotel’s contemporary setting. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Well-known items from Pixar movies will also be displayed in the lobby, including the Pixar Lamp playfully balancing on its blue, yellow and red ball.

More details about when the hotel will open and the amenities offered will be shared at a later date, Disneyland officials said.