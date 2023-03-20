Disneyland guests will soon be able to jump into hyperspace as the fan-favorite Star Wars-themed overlay for Space Mountain, Hyperspace Mountain, returns to the theme park on May 1.

The temporary retheming of Space Mountain will last until June 5, according to the Disneyland website.

Hyperspace Mountain will return to Disneyland as part of Star Wars Month. The monthslong celebration will feature “epic encounters” and themed food and beverage items, Disneyland announced on its social media accounts.

More details about the celebration will be released at a later date.

The Star Wars-themed overlay was first introduced during the Season of the Force event in 2015.

Scenes of X-Wings, Starfighters and the Millennium Falcon flash on the interior walls of Space Mountain to replicate the illusion of space travel as guests ride the indoor roller coaster, the Orange County Register reported.

Star Wars Month will overlap with the previously announced Star Wars Nite, an after-dark event Disneyland hosts in May. Star Wars Nite will include a Star Wars-inspired fireworks show, themed treats, character interactions, and more.

The sold-out event will occur on May 2, 4, 8 and 11 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.