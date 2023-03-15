The Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park is shown in this undated photo. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland guests will soon be able to venture into the Temple of the Forbidden Eye once again.

The famed Indiana Jones-themed ride is scheduled to reopen on March 17 after a monthslong refurbishment, according to Disneyland officials. The resort initially said the ride would reopen during the spring but didn’t give a specific reopening date.

Prior to its extended closure, fans speculated if any new additions from the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” would be added to the ride.

However, Disney has not announced any such changes.

The last time the ride underwent a significant refurbishment was in 2014, according to MousePlanet.

The 28-year-old ride opened on March 3, 1995, and allowed guests to be immersed into the world of Indiana Jones.

The fast-paced thrill ride allows guests to join Jones on an adventure through the Temple of the Forbidden Eye to find the coveted treasure; however, explorers should avoid looking into the eyes of Mara.

According to the legend, Mara is an ancient deity who can grant temple visitors magical gifts such as eternal youth and riches.

While the Indiana Jones ride is a favorite for many Disneyland guests, it has shown signs of its age. Guests have captured and shared ride malfunctions on social media before the closure.

Due to the uptick in ride malfunctions, the attraction briefly closed in November but reopened soon after.