Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Disneyland Monday following their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII.

Park guests can see the Super Bowl champs during a cavalcade celebration at Disneyland that will travel past Sleeping Beauty Castle and down Main Street U.S.A. at 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from Disney.

Along with the Super Bowl celebration, the Disneyland Resort is also celebrating the Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary. During the Disney 100 festivities, guests can enjoy a new attraction, two new nighttime shows, food and more.

One of the biggest sports games of the year was also a historic one for the NFL. Super Bowl LVII was the first time two Black starting quarterbacks faced off in the championship game, the first time two brothers competed against each other and the first time an all-female U.S. Navy crew performed the flyover ceremony.

This is the second time in the last four years that the Kansas City Chiefs have brought home the Vince Lombardi trophy.