Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory with a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Monday.

Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and their two children, one-year-old daughter Sterling, and 11-week-old son Bronze, posed for photos in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling,” the Super Bowl MVP posted on Instagram. This was the first photo of Bronze’s face that had been shared publicly.

Mahomes was also joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie, and other characters in “a jubilant cavalcade” down Main Street U.S.A.

MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates Super Bowl LVII victory with a jubilant cavalcade complete with Mickey Mouse and his pals down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.