Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in June won’t be able to enjoy all the theme park’s attractions due to scheduled refurbishments.

Beginning on June 5, Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Alice and Wonderland and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure will be closed. The resort hasn’t provided a specific reopening date for the rides.

The Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Alice and Wonderland attractions are all located in Fantasyland in Disneyland.

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction is located in the Paradise Gardens Park area at Disney California Adventure, directly across from the Paradise Bay lagoon, where the World of Color shows take place.

The theme park periodically schedules refurbishments for its attractions to ensure everything is working properly.

During this time, Splash Mountain will also be closed as Walt Disney Imagineers work to reimagine the attraction into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Matterhorn Bobsleds is closed for refurbishments and is expected to reopen on June 2, according to the Disneyland calendar.