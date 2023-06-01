Grammy Award-winning musician and New Orleans native PJ Morton photographed during recording session in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Disney)

Disney has revealed new details about the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction set to open at Disneyland next year.

The attraction, which replaces Splash Mountain at Disneyland, will feature music from award-winning artists PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard, Disney announced on Thursday.

Morton is writing, arranging and producing an original song for the ride. He is also working on new renditions of songs from “The Princess and the Frog” that will be featured on the attraction.

Blanchard, who played Louis the Alligator’s trumpet parts in the film, is working with Disney on the music for the queue.

In this rendering, Ralphie, Prince Naveen’s brother, is playing the drums. The drums in this scene were inspired by a set housed at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Disney)

“Terence is working with us to select songs from “The Princess and the Frog,” as well as iconic themes from New Orleans,” Carmen Smith, Senior Vice President, Creative Development at Disney, wrote in a blog post on Disney’s website.

Disney also announced “brand-new Audio-Animatronics” will be featured in the attraction, including Prince Naveen’s brother, Ralphie, who will be shown playing drums in a scene.

Disney says there will be 17 new characters introduced in the ride, in addition to characters from the film.

Along with the new ride, Princess Tiana fans can also enjoy a new restaurant, Tiana’s Palace, that will be coming to Disneyland at a later date.

Fans can also shop at Eudora’s Chic Boutique, located In New Orleans Square in Disneyland. The store sells apparel, decorations, household items and more.

