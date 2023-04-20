Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort seen in a file photo. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Disney fans will soon be able to enjoy hot chicken at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Clyde’s Hot Chicken, a Southern California-based chicken restaurant, will soon open its newest location in Downtown Disney, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

The new restaurant will reportedly be located in a stand near the Downtown Disney Monorail Stage, Laughing Place, a Disney Parks blog reported.

Clyde’s opened its first location in 2019, next to the historic Fox Theatre in Downtown Fullerton in Orange County. Soon after, more locations opened across the southland, including Santa Ana, Yorba Linda and Placentia.

The menu primarily consists of chicken sandwiches, tenders and various side dishes.

The new restaurant comes as Disney revamps the shopping district to provide more space for various events.

The entertainment company closed other restaurants during the shopping district’s transition period, including the Catal Restaurant, its outdoor bar, Uva Bar and the La Brea Bakery location.