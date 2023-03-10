EngineEar Souvenirs, located in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park, opened its doors for the first time on March 10 (Disneyland Resort)

A new souvenir shop in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland park opened its doors for the first time on Friday.

EngineEar Souvenirs is located at the exit of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Mickey’s Toontown. The shop opened on Friday ahead of the reimagined land’s official reopening on March 19.

The initial assortment of merchandise includes headbands, T-shirts, ornaments, coffee mugs, a remote control car, and magnets.

The store will sell additional items when the cartoon-themed land, which features Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Mickey’s House, Minnie’s House, and the new dark ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, officially opens later this month.

A portion of the land is currently open for guests to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which opened in January as a part of Disneyland Resort’s kickoff celebration for the Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

According to Disney, the re-imagined Toontown area is designed to have more green space for children to run around and play, and feature new activities. Toontown will also include updates such as CenTOONial Park, Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard, and Donald’s Duck Pond. Gadget’s Go Coaster has been renamed Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster.

Over at Disney California Adventure Park, the popular Food & Wine Festival is making history this year by recently debuting the first-ever fully plant-based menu at any Disney theme park, the resort said. Guests can try the new menu items, such as the Impossible Gyro Fries and the Bulgogi Fried Rice, at the Paradise Garden Grill.