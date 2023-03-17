A Disney character older than Mickey Mouse and Oswald the Rabbit will make his debut at the Disneyland Resort.

Pete, the cat-like cartoon character created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1925, will be available for photo-op appearances when Mickey’s Toontown reopens at Disneyland Park on March 19.

Pete’s debut at the Disneyland Resort marks the first time the character has appeared at any Disney theme park.

For the first time at any Disney park, Pete makes appearances as he causes mischief around the neighborhood at Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park at Mickey’s Toontown. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

Pete had several names and personalities through the years, but a version of Pete from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse will meet guests in Mickey’s Toontown.

The character first appeared in the 1925 short film collection “Alice Comedies” before appearing in “Steamboat Wille” alongside Mickey Mouse in 1928. “Steamboat Willie” was Mickey Mouse’s first introduction to the general public.

Pete also predates Oswald the Rabbit, who first appeared in the 1927 short “Trolley Troubles.”

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto will also be available for photo opportunities with guests.

Guests may spot and take photos with Clarabelle in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

Clarabelle will also join the Mickey’s ToonTown meet and greet lineup. Clarabelle has made appearances at the theme park throughout the years, but this will mark the first time she regularly appears in Mickey’s Toontown.

Mickey Mouse will also sport a new look when he meets guests outside of his home in Toontown.

Also NEW: Mickey Mouse will get a new look for when he’s greeting guests outside his home in Toontown. pic.twitter.com/lzP1kVU5ae — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 17, 2023

New merchandise in Mickey’s Toontown

Disneyland also revealed a new remote control trackless train will be available when the land opens on March 19.

The train operates like the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway attraction — it includes a locomotive pulling two cars without a track. The train uses “follow behind” technology which is similar to the attraction itself.

Disneyland also said Power Limes, which is a nod to Powerline from Disney’s “A Goofy Movie,” will be sold in the land.

The candy was first seen as a prop inside the queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway when it opened earlier this year.

Golly Pops and McDuck's Chocolate coins will also be available to purchase. pic.twitter.com/OtPnugyj0b — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 17, 2023