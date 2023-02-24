Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain won’t welcome guests into their parks on Friday. Both theme parks announced on Twitter that the locations would be closed due to “inclement weather.”

The announcements come as a powerful winter storm continues to make its way across Southern California.

Multiple weather advisories, such as high winds, flooding and a rare blizzard warning have been issued to areas across the region.

Park tickets for Friday will remain valid until Dec. 31, 2023, the parks announced.

Select locations at Knott’s California Marketplace will be open until 6 p.m.