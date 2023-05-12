Knott’s Soak City will be open on select dates from May 20 until Sept. 10. (Knott’s Berry Farm)

Knott’s Berry Farm will open its Soak City waterpark for the summer season on May 20, the theme park announced on Thursday.

Single-day admission tickets start at $49.99 and can be purchased on the theme park website. Frequent visitors can also buy a season pass to enjoy unlimited visits to the popular waterpark.

From May 19 until Sept. 4, parkgoers can enjoy other summer activities at Knott’s, including visiting the newly refurbished Fiesta Village area, playing games along the Boardwalk, or participating in the immersive adventure Ghost Town Alive during the day.

Guests can also enjoy the classic and unique summer dishes at the park with the Flavors of Summer tasting card.

