For Knott’s fans who haven’t gotten a chance to experience this year’s Boysenberry festival, the theme park announced Thursday that the festival duration has been extended.

“Guests can enjoy the unique boysenberry-inspired food and wine festival daily, now through April 16, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 21-23, April 28-April 30 and May 5-7,” a news release said.

The food-centric event began on March 10 and was originally going to conclude on April 16.

At the event, guests can celebrate “the little berry to start it all” and enjoy other boysenberry food items and specialty drinks.

This year’s festival includes over 75 unique boysenberry-inspired creations.

Visitors can also enjoy various entertainment, live music, and fun daily activities during the festival.

In honor of the famous boysenberry, Knott’s will also celebrate National Boysenberry Day on April 3.

“To show love to the berry that placed our park on the map, Knotts invites guests to dress their “berry best” with formal, purple-themed outfits for National Boysenberry Day,” a news release said.

“At 3 p.m. on the Calico Mine Stage, guests dressed in their berry best will have the opportunity to participate in the Berry Style Stroll to show off their festive outfits and be a part of the special group photo to honor this national holiday.”

Park guests who visit that day will also receive a commemorative National Boysenberry Day button to celebrate the day.