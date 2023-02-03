The entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park is seen in a file photo.

Knott’s Berry Farm has suspended its Saturday night chaperone policy, the theme park announced Friday.

“Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will no longer be in effect on Saturdays. We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and behaviors we see in the park. Safety is and always will be our top priority,” the theme park said in a statement

Knott’s Berry Farm implemented the chaperone policy after multiple fights broke out at the park over the summer last year.

Under the policy, guests 17 years old or younger had to be chaperoned by an adult at least 21 years old or older to be admitted into the theme park. The chaperone also needed to show a valid photo ID with their birth date.

The policy effected both the Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City theme parks.