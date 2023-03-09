It’s the end of an era as the original Sea Dragon ride, a staple at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier for nearly 30 years, retires.

The original ride was airlifted out of the park Thursday morning to make way for an upgraded Sea Dragon car.

“The Sea Dragon is an iconic piece of the amusement park ride experience for everyone, including the film and music industries and numerous celebrities,” Nathan Smithson, the marketing and business development director at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, said in a statement.

The Sea Dragon ride debuted at Pacific Park on May 26, 1996. Since its debut, the ride has been enjoyed by millions and served as the backdrop for many Hollywood movies, such as “Iron Man” and “Her,” according to the Pacific Park website.

The ride has also shared the spotlight with artists, including Regional Mexican music artists La Sèptima Banda.

The ride was also the of the book “Stella Rose and the Sea Dragon,” which was written by Stella and James Harris and illustrated by Michael Bailey, according to the Pacific Park website.

Fans of the ride are encouraged to share their favorite memories of the Sea Dragon attraction online.

For those who haven’t been on the attraction, the Sea Dragon is a swinging ship ride that moves back and forth “in a 180-degree arc, giving riders a series of 40 feet drops and thrilling launches,” the website said.

The original Sea Dragon car will enjoy retirement at the City Museum in St. Louis, Missouri, where it will be displayed for guests to see.