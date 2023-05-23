Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced a re-opening date for its waterpark Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, along with a new lineup of events expected to debut during the summer.

The popular waterpark will be open on select days beginning on May 27, according to a news release.

Guests, who are at least 18 years old, can celebrate Pride Month at the new “Pride Celebration After-hours Splash Party,” an exclusive event happening in June at Hurricane Harbor.

The event will include live music, dance areas, specialty food and drinks, and more. The party will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 1 a.m., officials announced.

The after-hours event will occur on June 3, 10, 17 and 24. General admission event tickets cost $29.99 and can be purchased online.

Across the way at Six Flags, guests can celebrate the summer season at the Viva La Fiesta and Flavors of the World events. Viva La Fiesta will celebrate cultures from North and Latin America with 10 days of festive music, food, kid-friendly craft stations, themed areas and more.

The festivities will take place on Saturdays and Sundays until June 11.

Flavors of the World is a newly developed food festival for all ages, a news release said. The food event will include specialty foods, desserts and beverages from across the globe.

The festival will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 13 until Aug. 13.

Parkgoers can find more information about the summer events taking place at the theme parks online.