Six Flags Magic Mountain announced two new “spring break inspired” events coming to the “Thrill Capital of the World” in March.

The theme park will host “Scream Break,” a ticketed after-hours haunt event. During the event, visitors can:

Explore two haunted mazes and three scare zones filled with ghouls and monsters.

Have unlimited ride access to the park’s roller coasters, including Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, Full Throttle, Goliath, Batman: The Ride, Twisted Colossus and Scream.

Enjoy unique food and drink offerings which include alcoholic beverages.

Dance the night away at two DJ dance party locations in the park

All park guests, including Six Flags pass holders, must purchase tickets to “Scream Break.” The weekends-only event will run for 14 nights from March 18 to April 16. The event will begin at 9 p.m. and conclude at midnight, a news release said.

Six Flags will also host a new “foodie” inspired event called the Tacos and Beer Fest.

The festival will run from March 9 to April 16 and include unique culinary offerings such as “specialty tacos, exclusive desserts, and unique beverages,” a news release said.

A close- up photo of the Shrimp taco coming to the Tacos and Beer fest at Six Flags (Six Flags)

A close up photo of the Impossible meat taco coming to the Tacos and Beer fest at Six Flags (Six Flags)

A close up photo of the Esquites taco coming to the Tacos and Beer fest at Six Flags (Six Flags)

A close up photo of the Asian BBQ Taco coming to the Tacos and Beer fest at Six Flags (Six Flags)

To try the specialty food, guests can purchase a Tacos & Beer Fest Tasting Pass. A complete menu of the event food can be found on the theme park website.

Throughout the spring break season, visitors can also:

From March 13 to April 16, guests can take advantage of “Double Ride Days.” Every Monday through Thursday, guests can ride select roller coasters back-to-back.

Visitors can receive twice the food portions during “Double Foodie Fun” days.

Park guests can also take advantage of the “buy one, get one free” sale on superhero capes.

From March 17 to March 19, Six Flags will offer limited-time green food and drinks in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The park will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Scream roller coaster, the first floorless coaster in Southern California and the 23rd anniversary of the Goliath roller coaster.

Goliath has been named one of the world’s tallest drop coasters with a staggering 255 feet decline.