New solar panels will be installed at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the theme park announced Tuesday. The installation will be considered the “largest single-site commercial renewable energy project in California,” officials said.

“Here in California, innovation and climate action go hand-in-hand – our success as America’s economic powerhouse and the world’s fourth largest economy is built on our ambitious transition to a cleaner, greener future.,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

“Six Flags’ commitment to clean energy is the type of work that will power our future and ensure our kids have a healthy planet to call home.”

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will partner with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables to install solar panels at the “Thrill Capital of the World.”

According to a news release, the solar panels will provide the following benefits:

Produce 20.8 million hours of energy annually, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 2,874 homes and 1.79 million smartphones charged.

Offset carbon dioxide equivalents each year comparable to taking 3,182 cars off the road, 37.8 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered automobile, and 1.6 million gallons of gasoline consumed.

Produce 517.89 million kilowatt hours of energy in a 25-year period. This offsets greenhouse gas energy consumption equivalent to 911 million miles driven by gasoline-powered automobiles and the carbon sequestration equal to 434.3 thousand acres of trees planted.

With the solar panels, the park will also be able to offset 100% of its energy use with solar power, according to a news release.

For the last 62 years, Six Flags Magic Mountain has worked to protect and improve its surrounding environment and communities by using recyclable and sustainable packaging to serve guests food, decreasing water usage, and decarbonizing the park.

More information about the park’s sustainability efforts can be found online.

Other parks, like Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California, also have solar panel installations.