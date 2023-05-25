Universal Studios Hollywood is partnering with LA Pride once again to host an after-dark event to celebrate Pride Month in June.

The event will occur on June 8 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event is open to guests of all ages and includes early park entry, officials announced.

Parkgoers who purchase a general admission ticket to the event can enter the park at 4 p.m. while those who purchased a VIP ticket can enter the park at 2 p.m.

The event will include:

Live DJ sets

Meet and greets with Universal Park characters

Photo opportunities

Musical guests

Drag performances

Cash Bars are available to guests 21 years old or older

Attractions and themed areas, including Super Nintendo World, along with select retail locations, will remain open during the ticketed event.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for Christopher Street West. This non-organization produces multiple LA Pride events, including the LA Pride Parade & Festival, according to the ticket website.

General admission tickets retail for $124, while VIP tickets cost $249. All tickets can be purchased online on the LA Pride website.

Universal Studios Hollywood will close at 10 p.m. on June 8 to the general public who don’t have tickets to the event, according to the theme park website.