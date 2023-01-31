Dining out at Universal CityWalk just got a bit sweeter after the debut of its latest restaurant, the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

The restaurant officially opened on Jan. 27 and features unique milkshake creations, desserts and treats, and a full menu of brunch, lunch and dinner options.

Located in the Hard Rock Café’s former location, adjacent to the Universal AMC theater, the new restaurant has been compared to a real-life version of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

During their dining experience, guests will be greeted by character ambassadors and world travelers Penelope and Jacques. The duo will roam around the restaurant and interact with guests during their visit.

Almost every dish incorporates chocolate somehow, Universal officials told KTLA.

Menu options include Nutella & banana crepes, pork belly sliders, southern fried chicken BLT, wild mushroom chicken risotto and more.

Guests can also choose unique milkshake flavors such as “Espresso Buzz,” “That’s Mint,” “Pineapple Upside Down,” “Marshmallow Crisp” and more.

Guests also won’t have to rush to finish their milkshakes before entering Universal Studios Hollywood. All milkshake drinks will be served in plastic cups, rather than glass, which isn’t allowed in the theme park, according to the theme park website.

Reservations for the restaurant can be made online.

The newly designed restaurant interior features Victorian-era gadgets and installations made by L.A. artists, and the exterior is modeled after a giant clockwork marquee with 97-foot smokestacks.

Renovations to turn the café into the new Victorian steampunk chocolate emporium cost about $50 million, Universal officials told KTLA. Universal also has versions of the restaurant in Orlando and Beijing.

The restaurant’s arrival also coincides with the 30th anniversary of Universal CityWalk, according to a news release.