LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Exciting new performers were announced Thursday for the party of the year! Artists Belinda Carlisle, Chris Isaak, and bands Switchfoot and Yachtley Crew will perform as Las Vegas counts down to 2023 in style!

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” will be delivered to more than 16.5 million U.S. households and air live in 14 Nexstar television markets (Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO, Sacramento, CA, Portland, OR, San Diego, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Albuquerque, NM, Fresno, CA, Honolulu, HI, Colorado Springs, CO, Bakersfield, CA, and Grand Junction, CO).

Local viewers may also stream “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023,” as well as other exclusive bonus content, live on the stations’ digital and streaming platforms. The program generated over six million streams in addition to its broadcast television viewership in previous years.

The New Year’s Eve special will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo, and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak, live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.

Viewers and VIP party guests will ring in the new year with previously announced live musical performances by Emmy-award winning DJ Dave Audé, country signing star Casey Donahew, and appearances by Usher and Keith Urban. There will also be a performance from the quintessential Las Vegas act, Blue Man Group.

At midnight Pacific time, an approximately 8-minute firework show will be launched from the rooftops of eight resorts along the Las Vegas strip. Partygoers, family, and friends will have the opportunity to share their own personal New Year’s Eve merry-making experiences and holiday wishes using #VegasNYE on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.