Country star Casey Donahew and his band perform during a taping for Las Vegas Countdown to 2023. (Dan Stalnaker/NEXSTAR)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we prepare to welcome 2023, you can expect to see spectacular fireworks, Vegas performances, and music from country star Casey Donahew as part of your New Year’s Eve celebration!

Nexstar, this station’s parent company, will once again broadcast New Year’s Eve special, “Countdown to 2023.”

The New Year’s Eve program will air on December 31 beginning at 8:58 p.m. PT and run well past midnight. For the second year, comedian Michael Yo and actress and movie critic Nikki Novak will host the program.

“Countdown to 2023” will broadcast from The Palms featuring a poolside party. It’ll air on 14 stations owned by Nexstar all over the west coast and stream online.

From the ball drop from Times Square to the fireworks show from Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas, the program will be counting down to 2023 with celebrations from all four time zones.

Headliner Casey Donahew has been a staple of the Billboard US Country charts. His 2016 album “All Night Party” reached the number three position. His latest album, “One Light Town” was released in 2019 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart.

Other confirmed acts include Blue Man Group and performers from Mad Apple by Cirque Du Soleil. The show will also feature appearances by Usher and Garth Brooks and will feature looks at the most exciting locations from the Fremont Street Experience to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Make plans to join Michael and Nikki for your New Year’s Eve and welcome in 2023 comfortably from your couch!