Lanterns light the way for Chinese New Year in Las Vegas. This year it falls on Jan. 22. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not every culture celebrates the New Year by turning the calendar page on Jan. 1. Here are different dates for new year in some other cultures:

Chinese New Year: Sunday, Jan. 22, marks the Year of the Rabbit and follows the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It’s also known as the Lunar New Year of the Spring Festival. Each year it falls on the New Moon, sometime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. Several Asian cultures follow the same “calendar,” including Korea and Vietnam.

Korean New Year: Sunday, Jan. 22, also marks the Korean New Year, or Seollal. Also based on the lunar cycle, so the culture’s new year corresponds with the Chinese. Each year represents a different animal, and there are 12: mouse, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. As with the Chinese calendar, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit in the Korean calendar. The Vietnam New Year follows the same lunar cycle; however, for the Vietnamese, this is the Year of the Cat.

Jewish New Year: Rosh Hashanah for Hebrew Year 5784 begins at sundown on Sept. 15, 2023 , and ends at nightfall on Sept. 17, 2023 . In 2022, it was Sept. 25-27. The dates mark the first of the Jewish High Holy Days.

Raʼs as-Sanah al-Hijrīyah: The Islamic New Year, with the date marking the emigration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina. This year is 1445 AH (Hijri year); the calendar page turns on July July 19, 2023.

Hari Raya Nyepi: March 22, 2023, marks the month’s first new moon and is the New Year for many Hindu cultures.

Nowruz: Countries along the Silk Road, a trade route some 4,000 miles long that connected nations involved in the Chinese silk trade, celebrate this New Year, including Iran, Afghanistan and several others. The new year marks the return of spring. It’s often called the Persian New Year. This year it falls on March 20, 2023.

Aluth Avurudda: The largest ethnic group in Sri Lanka, the Sinhalese, celebrate New Year in April, signaling an end to the harvest season. This year it falls on April 13-14.

Diwali: The Festival of Lights is followed by Hindu, Sikhs and Jains. For 2022, the new year was Oct. 24. The new year for 2023 is Nov. 12 (about 300 days away). It is held on the 15th day of the month of Krtika in the Hindu calendar.