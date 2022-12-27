LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The reigning king of iconic movie soundtracks Kenny Loggins was at the forefront of pop culture in 2022 as moviegoers once again hopped on the highway to the danger zone and came out in droves to see “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Loggins said viewers were pleased to hear Danger Zone in the new film produced by and starring Tom Cruise.

“Tom used the original version of Danger Zone, so it conjures up all those memories of the first Top Gun, and it worked perfectly,” Loggins said.

The sequel to the 1989 megahit was the biggest hit of the year bringing in over $700 million at the box office, but it’s far from Loggins’ first foray into the musical world of cinema.

With Top Gun, Caddyshack and Footloose, just a few films to which he has lent his talents, Loggins said the marriage between the movie and the music is where the magic happens.

“The emotions that were created by the movie become part of the emotional response to the song,” Loggins explained.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Kenny Loggins performs during SiriusXM Sets Sail with yacht rock performances from Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

And as 2022 ends, Loggins said he has passed down a lesson to his children that those celebrating the new year in Las Vegas can take to heart.

“I’ve taught my, you know, follow the fun,” Loggins said.

Loggins will take the stage on New Year’s Eve as Las Vegas prepares to ring in 2023 in style. The “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak. They will be live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.