It’s time for the biggest party of the year as we count the moments until 2024. Viewers will be treated to the midnight ball drop in New York City, spectacular fireworks shows from Dallas’ Reunion Tower and Denver’s downtown area, and a 10-minute fireworks show launched from the rooftops of nine Las Vegas Strip hotels.

Check out the links below for more information on any acts seen on Las Vegas Countdown to 2024.

98 DegreesChicagoBerlin
Ruben Studdard and
Clay Aiken		FoghatAir Supply
RaiderettesMicky DolenzPauly Shore

Below is a handy guide to finding “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” on a television in your city.

Los Angeles, CA
KTLA
Channel 5.1
Watch the live stream at ktla.com		San Francisco, CA
KRON
Channel 4.1
Watch the live stream at kron4.com		Denver, CO
FOX 31
Channel 31.1
Watch the live stream at kdvr.com
Sacramento, CA
FOX 40
Channel 40.1
Watch the live stream at fox40.com		Portland, OR
KOIN 6
Channel 6.1
Watch the live stream at koin.com		San Diego, CA
FOX 5
Channel 69.1
Watch the live stream at fox5sandiego.com
Salt Lake City, UT
CW 30
Channel 30.1
Watch the live stream at abc4.com		Las Vegas, NV
KLAS
Channel 8.1
Watch the live stream at 8newsnow.com		Albuquerque, NM
FOX New Mexico
Channel 13.2
Watch the live stream at krqe.com
Fresno, CA
KSEE 24
Channel 24.1
Watch the live stream at yourcentralvalley.com		Honolulu, HI
KHII
Channel 9.1
Watch the live stream at khon2.com		Colorado Springs, CO
FOX 21
Channel 21.1
Watch the live stream at fox21news.com
Bakersfield, CA
KGET
Channel 17.1
Watch the live stream at kget.com		Grand Junction, CO
KFQX
Channel 4.1
Watch the live stream at westernslopenow.com