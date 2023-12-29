L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 is your home for the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in the West.

Ring in 2024 with “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” live on KTLA 5 and other CW Network stations with musical acts including 98 Degrees, Berlin, Bowling for Soup, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Foghat, and many others.

The live broadcast starts at 9 p.m. from Treasure Island on the Vegas Strip.

“Countdown to 2024” Hosts Nikki Novak and Michael Yo joined KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday for a preview of the music acts and fun viewers can expect.