Looking Back: Spazmatics rock in New Year nerd style

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Spazmatics rocked out at the South Point Hotel Casino as the Las Vegas valley rang in 2020. The Spazmatics refer to themselves as “Nerds that rock from Sin City” and are a favorite local band that has been part of the New Year’s Eve show in past years. Last year, JC Fernandez even got into the act.