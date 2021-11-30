Looking Forward: Year of change leads to year of hope

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The past year has been unlike any other. The pandemic brought much of the country to a standstill as thousands of businesses closed or pivoted to operate in a new way. Many people found themselves either not working, or working from home with facial masks became part of our normal attire.

Las Vegas, which has always drawn large crowds for the New Year’s Eve holiday, was quiet compared to previous years. Casinos that had been ordered closed for more than two months in the spring of 2020 were still trying to recover at the end of the year. And, for the first time in years, Las Vegas Strip hotel properties did not have the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show. In addition, live entertainment was still sidelined.

There was some doubt if there would be any fireworks to ring in 2021 but the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas was given the green light to have a midnight fireworks display from its rooftop.

And although the party at the city’s newest gaming property — the Circa resort — moved away from a live audience, it truly became a television and virtual experience for most people who watched the “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021” on KLAS-TV, Channel 8 which was broadcast across 14 West Coast TV markets. The show featured Las Vegas entertainment acts, celebrity greetings, and celebrations as major cities around the world and in the U.S. rang in the New Year. And it will all happen again this year with a sense of hope about 2022 will bring.

KLAS-TV, Channel 8, and 8NewsNow.com will be able to bring you the best views of the New Year’s Eve fireworks and celebrations again this year with “Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022.”