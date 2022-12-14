LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Billboard magazine has published its 2022 year-end Boxscore charts and venues all over the west coast are making the lists. The magazine ranked the stadiums and venues that made the most money this year and categorized them by size.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tops the Billboard list of “total gross” — or the amount of money it made before taxes or any other deductions. Billboard said Allegiant grossed $182,503,448 from 24 shows held there in 2022 with an average attendance of 42,489. Allegiant Stadium opened in July 2020 at a construction cost of $1.9 billion.

The highest-grossing performance held at Allegiant Stadium in 2022, according to Billboard, was the four BTS concerts held in April. Together, BTS brought in $35,944,850 in gross ticket price revenue.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is second with more than $107 million in gross revenue.

In the Billboard list of top arenas that can hold 15,001 people or more, T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip comes in at number four with $124,684,713 in gross revenue. T-Mobile held 58 shows in 2022 with an average attendance of 12,604.

Topping T-Mobile on this list is the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is ranked number 5.

Austin, Tex. tops the list for top-grossing arenas with a capacity between 10,001 to 15,000 with more than $62 million in gross revenue according to Billboard. MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was fourth, and the Pechanga Arena in San Diego ranked number eight.

For venues that have a 5,001 to 10,000-person capacity, a Las Vegas name tops this list. The Dolby Live theater at Park MGM Hotel and Casino brought in $11,425,081 in 2022 according to Billboard. It held a total of 98 shows with an average attendance of 4,875.

In California, two venues made this list: the YouTube Theater in Inglewood is ranked 7th and the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is 10th.

Not to be outdone, one of the newest theaters on the Las Vegas Strip also tops the list for top-grossing venues with a capacity of 5,000 or less.

Coming in at number one on this list is the Resorts World Theatre with a total gross revenue of $55,272,018, according to Billboard. There were 87 shows held here in 2022 with an average attendance of 3,753.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace also made this list number three bringing in $36,719,306 according to Billboard. It held 54 shows with an average attendance of 3,666.