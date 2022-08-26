Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
86°
LIVE NOW
KTLA 5 News at 5
Los Angeles
86°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
News
Local News
California
Nation/world
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Personal Finance and Consumer News
Coronavirus
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Los Angeles traffic
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News Tips
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Where to find a nearby cooling center
Riverside County celebrates Black Infant Health Program
New CA law requires electors to back popular winner
How to prepare for the water restrictions coming …
Video
Morning News
Shows
LA Unscripted
5 Live
KTLA 5 News at 5
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News Tips
About
Meet the Team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Video
Ford tests shape-projecting headlights
Top Video Headlines
Audi to enter F1 in 2026
Most Popular
How to tell you don’t qualify for CA inflation relief
Driver killed after Tesla crashes into pole
CW actress dead at 32
Here’s who qualifies for new CA tax refund
New CA law requires electors to back popular winner
3 served dishwashing liquid at CA facility, 1 dead
CA auction house sells 10 pennies for $1.1 million