Would you like to be a guest DJ on KTLA? We’re looking for viewers who love music to share their favorite songs during our 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts.

First, choose your five favorite songs all from one artist, or from different ones if you want. Songs must NOT have profanity or inappropriate lyrics in any part of the song.

Submit the list of tracks using the form below.

Along with the list, please submit a video (10-15 seconds long) of who you are, where you’re from and why you chose those five songs. You DO NOT need to list the songs in the video. Make sure to record the video on your phone in landscape — like the image on your TV, not vertical like a phone. Once you are done speaking, let the video continue to record for a few more seconds before you stop it.

Please email your video entry directly to GuestDJ@ktla.com. Provide your name, phone number, city and state in the email. We’ll be in touch with a release form.