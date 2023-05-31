Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo has worked hard to rise from humble beginnings and achieve greatness as the World Boxing Council featherweight champion in 2021.

It wasn’t easy. Magsayo said his family grew up poor in the Philippines and he sold ice cream and bread to make ends meet.

“We could only afford one meal a day,” he said.

When he was 8, Magsayo found a boxing gym and traded in his ice cream for gloves.

Following in the footsteps of Manny Pacquiao, a fellow Filipino who’s widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Magsayo moved to the United States with his wife, Frances.

With a record of 24-2 over his 10-year career — including 16 knockouts — Masgayo has seen professional success and achieved the American dream. He’s a father and a homeowner and considers Pacquaio a friend and mentor.

“Never give up. Nothing is impossible if you work hard and believe in yourself,” he said.