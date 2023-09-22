The odds were stacked against him. But that didn’t stop Jose Hernandez from chasing his dreams.

The California native came from humble beginnings, growing up in the agricultural fields of Stockton. But his hard work and perseverance took him far beyond – all the way into space as a NASA astronaut.

Now, Hernandez’s story can be appreciated by the masses thanks to a new Amazon Prime movie, “A Million Miles Away.” KTLA’s Vera Jimenez recently spoke with Hernandez and the film’s director, Alejandra Marquez.