National Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and to celebrate, many festivities are taking place around the L.A. area this weekend.

A special broadcast honoring Hispanic heritage hosted by KTLA 5’s Pedro Rivera and Megan Telles will air on KTLA 5 Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Libros is a fun, free and family-oriented event open to everyone at the L.A. Central Library in downtown Los Angeles. The festival offers entertainment for all ages, featuring bilingual and Spanish-language storytelling, performances, workshops and appearances by award-winning authors.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Los Angeles Libros Festival website.

The Afro-Latino Culture Fest is a vibrant celebration of Afro-Latino culture, complete with live music, food, art and family activities.

The event takes place at the Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center in Compton. Entry is free, and KTLA 5’s very own Pedro Rivera will be the Master of Ceremonies!

Events on Saturday begin at 11 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Latino Theater Company puts on award-nominated productions with their Fall and Spring programs that showcase work by local playwrights in the Latino community, as well as those in First Nation, Black, Asian-American, Jewish American and LGBTQ+ communities.

Headquartered at the Los Angeles Theatre Center in the Historic Core District of downtown Los Angeles, LTC is putting on several plays by Latino playwrights and directed by Latino directors.

Click here to view the list of all the 2023 Latino Theatre Company premieres and purchase tickets.

Foto East L.A. is a community history project by the Los Angeles County Public Library which collects historical images depicting East Los Angeles.

The ongoing exhibition can be viewed online at the L.A. County Library website. To find out more and to view photos, click here.

A complete list of Hispanic Heritage Month events being put on in Los Angeles can be found here.

In addition, several Hispanic musicians are putting on concerts in Southern California this weekend:

Kali Uchis , a Colombian-American bilingual singer, will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night and at the Yaamava’ Theater in San Bernardino on Sunday. Tickets for both shows can be purchased here.

, a Colombian-American bilingual singer, will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night and at the Yaamava’ Theater in San Bernardino on Sunday. Tickets for both shows can be purchased here. Luis Miguel , one of the best-selling Latino musicians of all time, is performing at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms on Saturday. Click here to purchase tickets.

, one of the best-selling Latino musicians of all time, is performing at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms on Saturday. Click here to purchase tickets. Banda El Recodo, is a Mexican banda formed in 1938 that consists of an ensemble of 17 musicians, including clarinetists, vocalists, trumpeters and more. For tickets to their Saturday night show at the Peacock Theater, click here.