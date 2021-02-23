Watch KTLA+ on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV

KTLA is now streaming on smart TV devices with the KTLA+ app, available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Roku: Press the Home button on your remote control, then select Streaming Channels to open the store. Next, search for KTLA and press add channel.

Apple TV: Open the App Store app, then search for KTLA and touch Get to begin downloading.

Fire TV: From the home screen, navigate to the magnifying glass icon at the top left of the screen. Search KTLA, select the app and hit get to download it.

Viewers can also watch on mobile devices and the web.