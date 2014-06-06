Weather

Today's Forecast

Friday forecast: Chance of showers; mild weekend temps expected

TODAY’S WEATHER

Overcast

Los Angeles

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Van Nuys

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Long Beach

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pasadena

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Valencia

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Palmdale

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Anaheim

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Riverside

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

San Bernardino

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7-Day and Hourly Forecast for Central L.A.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 56°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 68° 56°

Monday

68° / 56°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 68° 56°

Tuesday

75° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 75° 57°

Wednesday

86° / 66°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 86° 66°

Thursday

90° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 90° 66°

Friday

93° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 66°

Saturday

94° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 94° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
58°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
58°

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Most Popular