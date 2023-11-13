A slow-moving storm system is still on track to drench Southern California this week with significant rain.

After relatively mild weather on Monday and Tuesday, “business” begins to pick up on Wednesday across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be increasing chances of rain throughout the day, and, by Wednesday evening, most areas can expect to receive around a quarter inch of rain.

Satellite-radar composite of the atmospheric river headed toward Southern California. Nov. 13, 2023.

Precipitation from the atmospheric river event continues through Thursday, Friday and into Saturday.

“It looks like Friday will be the wettest day of the week when we’ll see moderate to heavier rainfall, especially in the foothill and valley communities,” says KTLA’s Kaj Goldberg.

The preliminary forecast calls for one to 1.5 inches of rain along the coast and in the Los Angeles basin through Saturday. Valleys and foothills can expect 1.25 to 2 inches, and mountains will receive 2 to 2.5 inches of rain and snow above 8,000 feet.

The National Weather Service says there is a 100% chance of rain with the approaching storm. Nov. 13, 2023. (NWS)

“We could see flooding on the streets and highways, along with gusty winds,” Goldberg says.

Ahead of the storm, the NWS is urging residents to clear out rain gutters, consider backup plans for any outdoor activities, and – as always – avoid driving on flooded roads.