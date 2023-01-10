The second wave of a powerful winter storm is bringing showers and thunderstorms across the Central Coast, but light to moderate rain continues across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph, brief and weak tornadoes, as well as a quarter to half-inch hail are possible in the Central Coast early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is one of the strongest storms that we’ve seen in nearly two decades. So this is not just the strongest storm of the season, this is one of the strongest storms that we’ve seen in a long time,” KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said of this week’s atmospheric river.

He added that “the worst is yet to come” for Southern California.

Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday night and expired at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A flood warning, however, is still in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service indicated there have already been “incredible” rainfall totals in Southern California so far, adding that showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday.

As of 4 a.m., preliminary precipitation totals from the storm included:

16.89 inches in Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County

8 inches in Warm Strings Camp in the mountains of Los Angeles County

6.07 inches in the Porter Ranch area

5.27 inches in Bel Air

4.81 inches in Alhambra

4.36 inches in Castaic

The first band of the storm flooded roads and mudflows, creating dangerous driving conditions.

In Fillmore, cars and large trucks were struck in debris flows and thick mud, stranding drivers along Highway 126. Vehicles were cleared, but crews are still working to reopen the highway early Tuesday.

In Chatsworth, a large sinkhole swallowed cars, leading to the rescue of two people.

In Studio City, residents of five homes are being asked to shelter in place after the rain triggered mudflow overnight.

Rain water gushed down a hillside, bringing mud, debris and tree branches into people’s yards in the 3700 block of North Fredonia Drive.

One resident was getting ready for bed when he heard the heavy rain. He went outside and saw the mud covering his entire backyard.

The homes are not damaged and no injuries have been reported, but fire officials anticipate similar issues during the storm.

“The Hollywood Hills are notorious for these types of things happening, and flooded areas, and debris coming down the streets, but this is an unusual storm,” Los Angeles Fire Battalion Chief Tim Ramirez said.