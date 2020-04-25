Above average heat staying in SoCal well into next week

Unseasonably warm weather hit Southern California Saturday, and it’s here to stay for the next several days.

A high-pressure system that moved into the region this week has triggered an extended period of heat, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures began to rise Friday, when a number of areas either tied or exceeded their daily record: Idyllwild hit 83 F, toppling the record set in 1941 by 1 degree; Palm Springs reached 103 F, matching last year’s high; and Anaheim, which previously set a record of 96 degrees in 2001, saw the mercury hit 99 F.

A “very shallow” marine layer on Saturday has cooled the coast by as much as 18 degrees from Friday, but inland areas should still expect temperatures several degrees above normal, according to forecasters.

Good morning, #SoCal! ☀️ Another hot day in store for the region. Coastal areas will see some relief from the heat today due to the marine layer, but inland areas will continue to be hot.



Stay cool and hydrated! 💧 #cawx pic.twitter.com/vs17oa18Is — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 25, 2020

The downward trend will continue, but the heat will remain above average, with Los Angeles forecast to see highs above the mid-80s through Wednesday.

Officials fear the warm weather will bring crowds to the beach as the state remains under a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Friday, about 40,000 people visited Newport Beach, but lifeguards said most of them appeared to avoid clustering.

It's really getting hot in #SoCal! Here are the Noon temps from around the area (only above 80°). Looking for 90s away from the coast and 105° in the #CoachellaValley and lower deserts (SDCo). #CAwx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/X34kznYlR6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 25, 2020

It’s days like today that we are REALLY reminded our uniforms are wool.. #sohot #sodurable — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) April 25, 2020