After hiker death and heat-related rescues, trails at Santa Monica Mountains closed through Labor Day

Officials shut down all trails at the Santa Monica Mountains Saturday evening after reporting several heat-related rescue operations, including one that involved a hiker who died.

That person, a 41-year-old woman, began hiking near Malibu Creek trail at 8 a.m. Saturday, said David Katz, a spokesman for the Malibu Search and Rescue Team.

She apparently suffered a seizure a few hours later and received CPR for 20 to 30 minutes before being pronounced dead, Katz said. In addition to the Search and Rescue Team, crews with the L.A. County Fire Department, California State Parks and McCormick Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team announced the death as Southern California entered the Labor Day weekend with record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures.

Forecasters expect hotter conditions on Sunday before “some cooling” on Labor Day.

Highs for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area will range from 100 to 118 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will dip on Monday, with highs forecast from the mid-80s to 103 degrees.

Earlier on Saturday, the National Park Service said it was closing all of its trails in Ventura County through 5 p.m. on Labor Day and that agencies were “evaluating risks” in L.A. County.

The city of Burbank also declared the closure of the Wildwood Canyon and Stough Canyon hiking trails through Tuesday due to the heat. Burbank Airport recorded a temperature of 114 degrees on Saturday, tying the all-time high it set in July 2018.

“Remember to hydrate and limit time outdoors,” the Weather Service advised.

