Widespread showers covered the southland on Friday as heavy rainfall is expected to dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend.

Significant rainfall is expected on Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds from 30 to 50 miles per hour. Through Sunday, this storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the California coast and valleys, with 2 to 4 inches expected in mountain and hill areas.

On Saturday, many areas will receive at least an inch of rain with even more expected in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS advises moving any New Year’s Eve plans indoors.

“The peak of the rain is expected to occur right in the middle of New Year’s Eve evening activities,” said NWS. “Rain may be heavy at times. Best to move plans indoors now. Keep your umbrella and rain jackets handy!”

Sunday will see isolated showers before a larger storm moves in beginning next Tuesday through Thursday. Snow is expected in areas above 8,000 feet in elevation.

For Los Angeles County, heavy rain is expected to fall between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. In Ventura County, the heaviest rain is expected between 6 p.m. Saturday and midnight, with moderate rain expected between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Plan for rain and wind for New Year’s Eve activities,” said NWS. “Expect minor road flooding. Potential for shallow debris flows near recent burn areas, especially the Fish fire in LA County.”

Rain may ease up on Monday morning, which is great news for anyone heading to Colorado Boulevard to watch the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.