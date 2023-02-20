Southern California is bracing for the coldest storm of the winter, and likely the coldest storm in many years, which will arrive mid-week and bring the chance of rain and snow to the region.

Meteorologists say there is even potential for snowfall in the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and La Crescenta.

After a mild Presidents Day, the weather shifts dramatically on Tuesday with cooler temperatures and winds ranging from 30-50 miles per hour in the valleys and coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts in the mountains and foothills could reach as high as 80 miles per hour.

“This storm will pack a one-two punch as the winds will be accompanied by extremely cold air,” NWS said.

Chances for precipitation increase on Thursday and Friday, and will continue into the weekend.

Future Storm Tracker. Feb. 20, 2023.

“As the storm moves onshore, all of that rain turns to snow for the mountains and brings the snow level down to 1,000 feet,” said KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo.

NWS says there is also potential for snow or graupel in elevated valleys.

“I think this is the storm that gets us over our seasonal average. It’s been years since we’ve talked about that” DiCarlo said.