April storm brings heavy rain to SoCal, prompts evacuations in some Riverside County burn areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful April storm is making for a wet commute Monday morning and prompted officials to issue an evacuation warning for some Riverside County burn areas.

Light showers began to fall on the region Sunday but intensified overnight. By 5:30 a.m., multiple SigAlerts had been issued to clear vehicles that crashed on the rain-slick freeways.

Officials issued an evacuation warning Sunday afternoon for some Holy Fire burn area residents.

The warning included the Glen Eden and Grace Korean Church areas in Indian Canyon.

Alert RivCo: Evacuation Warning issued for residents of Indian Canyon (Holy Fire burn scar Glen Eden and Grace A zones) due to potential for heavy rain tonight. Call 211 for shelter info. pic.twitter.com/JAV4XiLAUA — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) April 5, 2020

Updated information can be found on the rivcoready.org website.

The late-season storm will continue to impact Southern California through the day Monday and beyond, the National Weather Service stated.

Forecasters are calling for 1 to 2 inches of rain, with about 3 inches falling in the local mountains Monday. Some San Gabriel mountain areas could see up to 5 inches of rain, according to the Weather Service.

A slight chance of thunderstorms and gusty 45 to 55 mph winds are also being predicted.

Drivers were warned to be on the lookout for flooded roads and possible mud or debris flows.

Those traveling in the mountains should be sure to bring chains as heavy snowfall is expected.

A winter storm warning was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino mountain areas above 5,500 feet through Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for elevations above 5,500 ft in the Riverside and San Bernardino mtns from 11 PM tonight until 5 AM Thu. Heavy snow resulting in difficult travel is expected. If you must travel be sure to carry chains and monitor road conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QleC04vquE — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 5, 2020

Scattered showers are expected to linger across Southern California until Wednesday or Thursday.