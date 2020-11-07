As SoCal gets 1st significant rainfall of the season, burn areas in Yucaipa on alert

Debris flow could threaten the area recently burned by the Apple and El Dorado fires as Southern California gets its first significant rainfall of the season, fire officials warned Saturday morning.

A flash flood watch from the National Weather Service prompted the Yucaipa Fire Department to issue an evacuation warning effective 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s San Bernardino unit.

The storm moved into the region Friday, forecaster said.

“Scattered showers will continue thru this morning, with downpours likely under the heavier shower bursts,” the Weather Service said Saturday. “It will also be blustery with winds gusting around 25 mph. Expect rain slick roads, with snow likely at elevations above 4500-5000′.”

— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 7, 2020

Forecasters expect a second storm Saturday night and Sunday.

Precipitation totals for both storms will range between .10 and 50 inches, possibly reaching 1 inch in the foothills and mountains, NWS said.

“Some potential impacts with these storms include slippery roadways, wintry driving conditions in the mountains as well as limited mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas,” the Weather Service said.

The cold and wet conditions come after California experienced three consecutive months of record-breaking heat and massive fires.