Fall seems like it has arrived in Southern California, but the cold and moist conditions won’t linger for long.

Reports from the National Weather Service indicate that a cold low-pressure system will hover over L.A. County all day Saturday and into Sunday.

L.A. County mountain communities and San Gabriel Valley residents are advised to brace for isolated showers, NWS said. Anywhere from a quarter inch to one inch of rain is expected.

Temperatures will also be ten to 20 degrees below normal in most areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal and desert regions will experience the most wind, with gusts forecast to reach up to 35 miles per hour. A wind advisory remains in effect for communities in the Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert until 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

“[There is] a ten to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms on Saturday anywhere,” NWS said of the storm chances in SoCal.

A warming trend is set to begin on Monday, weather officials said, with temperatures rising to “above normal levels” by the middle of next week.

“We will be below average for the next couple of days,” said KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya. “Then we are back to summer-like temperatures for quite a long stretch here in Southern California.”

The unseasonably high temperatures are due to last through the end of the week.