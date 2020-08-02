Broiling temperatures in L.A. County, Inland Empire expected to last through Monday

Searing temperatures in inland areas of Southern California are expected to last through Monday, extending the suffering for vulnerable and unhoused people across the region who have nowhere to escape the heat.

“It’s been a miserable week,” said Paul Read, co-founder of the homeless services provider Passion, which does outreach in the San Fernando Valley. “People don’t want to go out in the heat. They’re getting dehydrated.”

Temperatures have hit triple digits in the Antelope Valley cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as in parts of Riverside County, where the Apple fire has burned more than 4,100 acres. The broiling weather is expected to continue through Sunday, easing slightly on Monday and cooling later in the week, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lisa Phillips.

In Los Angeles County, the health officer said a heat alert was being extended through Sunday for the Santa Clarita Valley and western San Fernando Valley, and through Monday for the Antelope Valley.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

An ice cream vendors pushes a cart along the sand at Junipero Beach in Long Beach on a warm afternoon in 2020. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)