California heat wave may rival deadly July 2006 event, forecasters say

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The heat wave that began Friday in California may rival the deadly seven-day heat event of July 2006, the National Weather Service said.

The valleys, mountains and deserts of Southern California are likely to see daytime and nighttime temperatures challenge records through at least Thursday, and humidity will make conditions feel 2 to 5 degrees warmer during the day.

Extended outlooks prepared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration favor above-normal temperatures persisting well beyond Thursday.

The excessive heat is the result of a large, strong high-pressure system centered over Arizona, which is keeping the Southwestern U.S. hot almost everywhere except within a few miles of the coast.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

The extended outlook calls for temperatures to continue to be above normal throughout California and the Southwest from Aug. 20 to 24, 2020.(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)
The extended outlook calls for temperatures to continue to be above normal throughout California and the Southwest from Aug. 20 to 24, 2020.(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter