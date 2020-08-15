California heat wave may rival deadly July 2006 event, forecasters say

The heat wave that began Friday in California may rival the deadly seven-day heat event of July 2006, the National Weather Service said.

The valleys, mountains and deserts of Southern California are likely to see daytime and nighttime temperatures challenge records through at least Thursday, and humidity will make conditions feel 2 to 5 degrees warmer during the day.

Extended outlooks prepared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration favor above-normal temperatures persisting well beyond Thursday.

The excessive heat is the result of a large, strong high-pressure system centered over Arizona, which is keeping the Southwestern U.S. hot almost everywhere except within a few miles of the coast.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

The extended outlook calls for temperatures to continue to be above normal throughout California and the Southwest from Aug. 20 to 24, 2020.(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)