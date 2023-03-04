Increasing clouds will develop in the area over the weekend, with light showers and gusty winds expected Saturday night and into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s for the evening, with a chance of showers after midnight.

The cloud cover continues into Sunday, where the chance of rain increases to 40% amid temperatures in the mid 50s and 60s.

Overcast skies will linger into Sunday night and through Tuesday morning, with high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday sitting in the mid 50s.

The sun is set to return on Wednesday, with clear skies and highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday and a chance of reaching 70 degrees by the end of the week.