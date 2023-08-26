A heatwave is set to blanket Southern California starting on Monday, and while KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya normally informs the region of the forecast, a special guest appeared on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News to let SoCal know that it’s going to get hot.

“Night School” star and legendary comedian Tiffany Haddish, who joined KTLA to announce the winner of KTLA’s “A Summer of Funny” series, mentioned to the anchors that while she has always wanted to do the weather on the news, no one had ever given her the chance.

That all changed on Saturday.

With a few tips from Kacey, Tiffany Haddish successfully informed the region of the upcoming forecast.

“Just know this,” Haddish said. “In the valleys, the wind will be blowing strong, so tape your wig down. Hunker down, because it will fly off.”

Communities along the coast will be slightly cooler, according to “meteorologist” Tiffany Haddish.

“The coastal areas will [experience] very moderate temperatures,” she said. “It’s [looking to be] a beautiful, beautiful week.”

However, a large band of high pressure will be making its way into the area beginning on Monday, and KTLA’s celebrity weather reporter had some pointers for Californians looking to beat the heat.

“Make sure your air conditioner is on point and [you have] ice water near you and stay hydrated,” she said. “It’s going to get hot, but then it will cool down at night…you know California, it’s cold at night.”

For low and high desert communities, expect all things weather-related to “go up.”

“Tomorrow and for the rest of the week, it’s going to go up, y’all,” Haddish said. “But get ready because on Friday, it’s going to be one of those summer rains, where it’s going to be hot…but it’s also going to rain at the same time. So, you can wear a two-piece in the rain.”

After finishing the weather segment, KTLA 5’s Kacey Montoya proclaimed Tiffany Haddish “hired” as a new member of the weather team.